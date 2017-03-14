Frock Swap at the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center

Thursday, April 6, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Lisa Stewart Women's Health Center, 330 Main Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-8100
The Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center hosts its Annual Frock Swap on Thursday, April 6 from 5:00-8:00 pm. The swap will take place in the Wolf Conference Center, on the 2nd floor of the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center at 330 Main Street in Bar Harbor. Bring up to 10 quality garments or accessories and take home an equal amount. Items should be in excellent condition. Clothing can be dropped off during office hours, or brought to the event. The cost of participating is $10. All proceeds will be used by the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center to improve the health of women in the MDI region.
