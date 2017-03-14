Frock Swap at the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center

By Bethany Roberge
Posted March 14, 2017, at 1:49 p.m.

Thursday, April 6, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Lisa Stewart Women's Health Center, 330 Main Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-8100

The Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center hosts its Annual Frock Swap on Thursday, April 6 from 5:00-8:00 pm. The swap will take place in the Wolf Conference Center, on the 2nd floor of the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center at 330 Main Street in Bar Harbor. Bring up to 10 quality garments or accessories and take home an equal amount. Items should be in excellent condition. Clothing can be dropped off during office hours, or brought to the event. The cost of participating is $10. All proceeds will be used by the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center to improve the health of women in the MDI region.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Police suspect I-95 wrong-way driver was ‘intoxicated and disoriented’
  2. Plot thickens in Arundel couple’s mysterious deathsPlot thickens in Arundel couple’s mysterious deaths
  3. Bangor man cleared in 2009 stabbing, charged Monday with five feloniesBangor man cleared in 2009 stabbing, charged Monday with five felonies
  4. Massive storm expected to dump foot or more across the stateMassive storm expected to dump foot or more across the state
  5. Florida trio arrested in Maine as part of alleged credit card fraud ringFlorida trio arrested in Maine as part of alleged credit card fraud ring

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs