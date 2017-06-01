Friends of the Pittsfield Public Library Meeting

By Lyn Smith
Posted June 01, 2017, at 2:47 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library Street, Pittsfield, Maine

For more information: 207-487-5880; pittsfield.lib.me.us

The Friends of the Pittsfield Public Library will meet Wednesday, June 14 at 1:00 in the Warren Community Room at the Pittsfield Public Library. All members and prospective members are invited to attend. The Friends support quality library service through fund raising, volunteerism and serving as advocates for the library’s programs. They provide funding for special library projects, programs, and library beautification. Current fund raising projects include used book sales and a bottle drive at the library; more ideas are welcome.

