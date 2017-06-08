Friends of the Lincoln Memorial Library Plant and Bake Sale

By LInda Morrill
Posted June 08, 2017, at 7:07 a.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2017 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine

For more information: 207-794-2765

Saturday, June 10th the Friends of the Lincoln Memorial Library will be holding their 1st annual Plant and Bake Sale. The sale will start at 8 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. Help support the Friends of the Lincoln Memorial Library raise funds for a new outside reading area. If you have plants you would like to donate please contact the library at 794-2765. We are looking for donations of mulch, soil, stones, benches and perennials. So take a drive this Saturday and come to Lincoln, Check out our restaurants and shops while you are here. Make sure you take a selfie with our wonderful Lincoln Loon.

