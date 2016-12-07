Friends of the Lincoln Memorial Library holiday event

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine For more information: 207-794-2765

Join the Friends of the Lincoln Memorial Library and library staff Friday, December 9th for hot chocolate and tea and refreshments during their 1st annual Holiday celebration. Come in between 1 0 a.m. to 2 p.m. to sample a selection of recipes from the Friend’s community cookbook. If you like what you taste consider purchasing one of their beautiful community cookbooks for $3 each or 3 for $5.00. Available unwrapped or wrapped. This is a new fundraiser for the Friends. So bring a friend and sign up to become a member of our awesome Friends group.

