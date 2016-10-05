Friends of the Lincoln Memorial Library Booksale and other events

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library and Town of Lincoln, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine For more information: 207-794-2765; http:lincolnmaine.org

There is a lot going on in Lincoln this Saturday-October 8th ! If you are looking for something special take a drive to Lincoln and discover all this wonderful town has to offer. The Lincoln Memorial Library will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 noon with special children’s activities in the children’s room. Friends of the Lincoln Memorial Library will be having a book sale in the back parking lot from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. No fixed prices please make a donation to the Friends. At 1 p.m. join in the fun at the gazebo as the unveiling of our new wonderful loon overlooking our Mattanacook Lake will take place. After the ribbon cutting walk down to the Lincoln Memorial Library to listen to Loon stories, take part in a scavenger hunt (how many looks are in the Library) for a chance to win one of three prizes and enjoy some home baked goods and loon cookies provided from members of the Friends of the Lincoln Memorial Library and other members from the community. Hang out until evening to check out the very scary Haunted Trail from 630 to 830! Check the Town of Lincoln’s Facebook page for more info. Also at 1 p.m. bring your dogs for a Silent Sidekicks event.

