Friends of Sears Island Fundraising Dinner at Nautilus Seafood & Grill

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Nautilus Seafood & Grill, 3 Main Street, Belfast, Maine For more information: 207-975-3878; friendsofsearsisland.org

Friends of Sears Island invites you to join us for a fundraising dinner at Nautilus Seafood & Grill in Belfast, Wednesday, February 22nd from 4:00pm-9:00pm. Enjoy a delicious meal, and Nautilus will graciously donate 10% of your tab to Friends of Sears Island to support conservation and education programs. Please note, when you arrive at the restaurant, you must tell your server you are there to support Friends of Sears Island. This is a great opportunity to support a local business and a local nonprofit!

Nautilus Seafood & Grill is located at 3 Main Street in Belfast. A menu and more information about the restaurant can be found at www.nautilusseafoodandgrill.com, and reservations can be made by calling 207-218-4218. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island, visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org.

