Outdoors

Friends of Sears Island Fundraising Dinner at Nautilus Seafood & Grill

Sears Island blanketed in snow
Sears Island blanketed in snow
By Ashley Megquier
Posted Feb. 08, 2017, at 9:03 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Nautilus Seafood & Grill, 3 Main Street, Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-975-3878; friendsofsearsisland.org

Friends of Sears Island invites you to join us for a fundraising dinner at Nautilus Seafood & Grill in Belfast, Wednesday, February 22nd from 4:00pm-9:00pm. Enjoy a delicious meal, and Nautilus will graciously donate 10% of your tab to Friends of Sears Island to support conservation and education programs. Please note, when you arrive at the restaurant, you must tell your server you are there to support Friends of Sears Island. This is a great opportunity to support a local business and a local nonprofit!

Nautilus Seafood & Grill is located at 3 Main Street in Belfast. A menu and more information about the restaurant can be found at www.nautilusseafoodandgrill.com, and reservations can be made by calling 207-218-4218. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island, visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. How $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHSHow $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHS
  2. Three teens accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in WestbrookThree teens accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in Westbrook
  3. What to expect with tonight’s stormWhat to expect with tonight’s storm
  4. Demolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concernsDemolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concerns
  5. Palmyra fire claims two livesPalmyra fire claims two lives

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs