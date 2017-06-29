Friends Of Rockport Library Annual Book Sale

Thursday, July 13, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Midcoast Recreation Center, 535 West Street, Rockport, Maine
For more information: 207-236-3642; rockport.lib.me.us
The Friends of Rockport Public Library will hold their giant annual book sale from Thursday, July 13, through Sunday, July 16 at the Midcoast Recreation Center on Route 90 in Rockport.
The giant three-day book sale will feature thousands of assorted books of all genres – plus CDs, DVDs, audio books, and more – on 100 tables! It begins on Thursday, July 13, with a Friends-only sale from 5 to 7 p.m. Members can preview the sale and buy a set number of books. The Friends can only accept cash or checks for the sale of materials.
It’s easy to join the Friends, and new members are welcome to sign up ahead of time at the Rockport Public Library or at the book sale. A year’s membership is $15 for individuals, $20 for families, and $50 for patrons and businesses. The Friends prefer that dues be paid by check.
The sale will be open to the public on Friday, July 14, from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday, July 15, the sale is open at 8:00 a.m. until noon and again from 1 to 3 p.m. when the Box O’ Books sale offers books at a discount.
The sale will conclude on Sunday from 8 to 11 a.m. when any remaining books are free.
All of the funds raised will be donated directly to the Rockport Public Library. The funds are used to purchase new books, for children and adult programs and supplies, multimedia resources, as well as technology and equipment for the library.
For more information and volunteer opportunities at the sale, call the Rockport Public Library at 236-3642 or email us at rpl@rockport.lib.me.us.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →