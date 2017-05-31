Friends of Fort Knox Announce 2017 Special Events

(Prospect) The Friends of Fort Knox have announced their special event schedule for the 2017 season, which includes an expanded pirate event, a collaborative cultural event with the University of Maine’s Coaction lab and a new Alison Chase dance troupe production. Additional event detail may be found on the Friends of Fort Knox web site, fortknox.maineguide.com

The Friends of Fort Knox mission is to preserve the Fort and enhance its cultural, educational and economic value for the people of Maine.

Ghost Camp 2- Saturday – Sunday, June 10-11 , 6 PM until 10 AM,

June 24, Saturday evening, Flow event, produced by Coaction lab at the University of Maine, a multi-sensory/multi-perspective experience. Sculpture, Installation, Dance, Performance, Music/Sound, New Media, Projection Mapping and many other hybrid art forms will be included in the FLOW 2017.

July 8, Scottish Tattoo , 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM –

Friday, July 14 – Sunday July 16, Pirate Weekend, – Join the professional Pirates of the Dark Rose

July 22-23, Saturday and Sunday, 20th Maine, 15th Alabama Civil War Encampment and Bucksport Bay Festival. Held in conjunction with the Bucksport Chamber of Commerce Bucksport Bay Festival . The Civil War Weekend will feature living history demos, and camp life.

July 28th Friday 8 to 11 PM, Ghosts of Fort Knox Guided Tour.

July 29 or 30th, 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Friends of Fort Knox

Thursday August 3-Sunday August 6. All shows starting at 6 PM., Ten Bucks Theatre Comes to Fort

August 12-13, Paranormal/Psychic Faire, Saturday and Sunday:

TBA Saturday, 10 AM to 3 PM Granite cutting demonstration. See granite cutting techniques that were an elemental process in the construction of Fort Knox.

August 24-27, Thursday-Sunday, Alison Chase Theatre – Tent Revival dance performance at the Penobscot Narrows Observatory pavilion

August 19-20, Pet day weekend, Saturday, Dog Day, all other pet day, Sunday 11-3 , pet contest application forms on fortknox.maineguide.com, under events.

September 9th, Granite Cutting Demonstration, 10 AM until 3 PM

September 9th, Saturday 8 to 11PM, Ghosts of Fort Knox Guided Tour.

September 30th, Saturday, 6 to 11 PM , Kick off the Halloween Season! Spend the Night at Fort Knox with the East Coast Ghost Trackers,

Saturday, October 7, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM Moon Viewing at the Penobscot Narrows Observatory

October 14, Saturday, October 20-21, Friday-Saturday, and October 27-28, Friday-Saturday 5:30 to 9 PM, Fright at the Fort 2017:

