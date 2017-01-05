Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Freeport Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Park St, Freeport, ME
For more information: cascobay.org/events/2017membersmeeting/
Friends of Casco Bay Volunteer Appreciation Celebration & 2017 Annual Members Meeting
Tuesday, January 24th, 5:30-8 p.m. Snow date: Wednesday, January 25th
Location: Hilton Garden Inn Freeport Downtown, 5 Park St, Freeport, ME 04032, USA
Come celebrate with us as we recognize those who help us monitor and protect Casco Bay.
Bring a friend! Public welcome.
5:30: Hors d’oeuvres, cash bar
6:30: Program begins
RSVP via email, phone:
slyman [at] cascobay [dot] org
(207) 799-8574
