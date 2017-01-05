Community

Friends of Casco Bay Volunteer Appreciation Celebration & 2017 Annual Members Meeting

By Sara Biron
Posted Jan. 05, 2017, at 2:26 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Freeport Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Park St, Freeport, ME

For more information: cascobay.org/events/2017membersmeeting/

Friends of Casco Bay Volunteer Appreciation Celebration & 2017 Annual Members Meeting

Tuesday, January 24th, 5:30-8 p.m. Snow date: Wednesday, January 25th

Location: Hilton Garden Inn Freeport Downtown, 5 Park St, Freeport, ME 04032, USA

Come celebrate with us as we recognize those who help us monitor and protect Casco Bay.

Bring a friend! Public welcome.

5:30: Hors d’oeuvres, cash bar

6:30: Program begins

RSVP via email, phone:

slyman [at] cascobay [dot] org

(207) 799-8574

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. The poorest Maine school districts that pay the mostThe poorest Maine school districts that pay the most
  2. Former midcoast Mexican restaurant getting major makeoverFormer midcoast Mexican restaurant getting major makeover
  3. Macy’s in Bangor to closeMacy’s in Bangor to close
  4. Maine DOT faces shortage of plow truck driversMaine DOT faces shortage of plow truck drivers
  5. 10 more sex abuse charges filed against Maine teacher10 more sex abuse charges filed against Maine teacher