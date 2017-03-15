Friends of Bangor Public Library Lecture

Thursday, March 23, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: BANGOR PUBLIC LIBRARY, 145 Harlow street, Bangor, ME
For more information: 207 945-6883
The Friends of the Bangor Public Library are launching a series of lectures given by local people on local topics illustrating how our annual Book Sale supports the library.
The inaugural speaker will be Roxanne Saucier. Her talk highlights the 2016 Book Sale gift subscription to the New England Genealogical Society in the
Library’s name. The public is welcome.
Roxanne Saucier: “My 39 Years in Genealogy, from Libraries to Cyberspace”
Bangor Public Library Lecture Hall
Thursday March 23rd at 5:30 PM
