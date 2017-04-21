Saturday, April 29, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Roadsides of Mount Desert Island and Trenton, Routes 3, 102, 198, 233, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-3340; friendsofacadia.org
The 18th annual Friends of Acadia Earth Day Roadside Cleanup will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Hundreds of volunteers participate each year to remove litter from the roadsides of Mount Desert Island and Trenton to help protect our shared lands and waters. Training, gloves, vests, trash bags, snacks, and a fun giveaway will be provided to all volunteers. To participate, register online at www.friendsofacadia.org or contact Paige Steele at 288-3340 or paige@friendsofacadia.org.
The Earth Day Roadside Cleanup is made possible by support of local businesses and generous community members. Our 2017 Sponsors are Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Bluenose Inn, Burdick & Associates Landscape Design, Dawnland, Fair Trade Winds, Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, The First, Gallery at Somes Sound, Galyn’s, John Williams Boat Company, Knowles Company, Lynam Agencies, Machias Savings Bank, MDI Hospital, and Window Panes. Water and snacks for the volunteers are provided by Hannaford, and Maine Department of Transportation donates the bags and collects the bagged trash.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →