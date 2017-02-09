Friedly family Benefit Dinner

By Becky Reeve
Posted Feb. 09, 2017, at 1:53 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Hampden Kiwanis Club, 50 Main Road North, Hampden, Maine

For more information: 207-356-0425

Spaghetti benefit dinner for a Carmel Maine family that lost their home and belongings in a home fire at the end of December 2016. Please join us at the Hampden Kiwanis Club 50 Main Road North on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 4:30pm to 7:00pm.

Suggested donation of $15 per family or $5 per person. A silent auction will also be held that evening!

Hosted by Hope Lutheran Church and Thrivent Financial

