Friday Night Swing Dance w/ Live Music from The Hadacol Bouncers

Friday, May 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Maine Ballroom Dance, 614 Congress Street, Portland, Maine
For more information: 2078995254; portlandswingproject.com
Join Portland Swing Project as we kick off our Spring Workshop Weekend with a Friday Night Swing Dance featuring live music from the Hadacol Bouncers! Our guest San Francisco-based dance instructors Carl and Nicole will do a dance demo during the band break. No partner needed, beginners encouraged to come!
Beginning lesson 7-7:30, music and dancing 7:30-9:30. $10
For information on the dance and workshop weekend:
http://www.portlandswingproject.com/may-2017-workshop-weekend.html
And on the Hadacol Bouncers: http://www.hadacolbouncers.com/index.html
