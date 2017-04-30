Fresh season for Brunswick Farmers’ Market

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: 207-882-6374; brunswickfarmersmarket.com
Starting Tuesday, May 2nd, farmers set up their tents on the Brunswick Town Mall for the Brunswick Farmers’ Market. This market runs every Tuesday and Friday from 8 AM to 2 PM from now until November 21st.
The Brunswick Farmers’ Market is a community of sixteen local farmers, fishermen, and artisans. This market offers food, fiber, and flowers – all grown or made by market members. It attracts Midcoast visitors as well as local residents and has become an important landmark in the Brunswick Commercial Historic District. It is convenient to two local inns and to the Downeaster passenger rail station.
On a typical market day, shoppers stroll through the market, chat with vendors, taste delicious samples of locally produced food, and support local agriculture. Musicians and other street performers busk during summer market days.
The Brunswick Farmers’ Market was organized in 1977 with six local farmers and is the second oldest farmers’ markets in Maine. A few of the founding members are still with the market. Stephanie Lipovsky of Lipovsky Gardens started with the market when she was eleven years old. Dick Keough of Keough Family Farm started with the market and now his daughter bakes fresh pastries for the market.
