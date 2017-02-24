Fresh Maine Shrimp Available at Port Clyde Fresh Catch

The F/V Leslie and Jessica and F/V Ella Christine of Port Clyde are fishing today for the next round of fresh, Maine shrimp as a part of the Northern Shrimp Cooperative Winter Sampling research program. Whole and picked shrimp will be available at Port Clyde Fresh Catch on Saturday morning (2/25). Whole shrimp will be available after 7am and picked shrimp will be available after 10am. Please call or text (207) 701-7032. Feel free to call to inquire about availability before you head down to Port Clyde!

Don’t know what to do with your shrimp? Try this recipe by Mel, wife of Captain Randy Cushman of the F/V Ella Christine!

Hot Shrimp & Artichoke Dip

Ingredients

8 oz. light cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup cooked shrimp, mashed

⅓ cup onions, diced

1 can artichoke hearts packed in water, drained and chopped

¾ cup shredded three-cheese blend (Romano, Asiago, Parmesan)

¾ cup Italian-style bread crumbs, or to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375. In a bowl, blend cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth. Stir in remaining ingredients except for bread crumbs.

Place in an ungreased 7″x11″ baking dish. Sprinkle with bread crumbs. Bake covered for 15 minutes then uncover and bake until bubbly and lightly browned.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →