French Conversational Group!

Posted Oct. 04, 2016, at 10:50 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

A conversational group for all levels of French speakers. If you have never spoken French or you are a native speaker, you are more than welcome to join the group in practicing (pratiquant)! The group will meet every Thursday at this time.

