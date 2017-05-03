Community

Freeport’s Girlfriend’s Getaway Weekend!

Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC
By Emily Marquis
Posted May 03, 2017, at 11:06 a.m.

Friday, June 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Main St., Freeport, Maine

For more information: 207-865-1212; freeportusa.com/save-the-date-girlfriends-getaway-weekend-june-2nd-4th/

Girlfriends’ Getaway is back in Freeport, Maine! Plan your weekend away to shop, dine, play and stay. Many hotels and B&B’s will have special packages and most are within walking distance to town. Stores will be teeming with sales, style tips, custom fittings and more. Keep an eye out for tastings, giveaways, and special events all over town. This will also coincide with the Maine Women’s Ride which draws hundreds of women to Freeport, for Sunday June 4th.

For more information and an updated listing of events go to: www.freeportusa.com or call 865-1212.

