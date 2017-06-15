Community

Freecycle in Bar Harbor on Saturday!

By Carrie Jones
Posted June 15, 2017, at 10:38 a.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Bar Harbor Congregational Church, Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

Freecycle Event Set For Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR – The First Congregational Church of Bar Harbor is hosting a Freecycle event from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the parking lot on 29 Mount Desert Street, next to the church and Reel Pizza Cinema.

Freecycling is a free event where donors disperse unwanted items to people who would like those items.

“It’s like bartering without the concept of something for something else. Instead you just give something or receive something, no strings attached,” said Carrie Jones, president nominee for the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club.

The intent of freecycling is reduce the discarding of usable goods, cutting down on landfill needs, and the manufacturing of new goods. People donating their items can stay for the event or drop off goods for donation at 7:30 a.m. There are no appliances allowed. Furniture is accepted.

“Freecycling is pure joy: stuff you no longer need going to people who could use it.  It’s pure gift – to donor and recipient.  And it’s not about making money; it’s about making friends.  It’s basically community in action,” said Rev. Rob Benson, pastor at the Blue Hill Congregational Church.

The event will be cancelled for rain.

For more information or to volunteer at the event, contact Carrie Jones at carriejonesbooks@gmail.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mainer attacked by rabid raccoon drowns it in puddleMainer attacked by rabid raccoon drowns it in puddle
  2. Zinke says he’s unlikely to advocate scaling back Katahdin monumentZinke says he’s unlikely to advocate scaling back Katahdin monument
  3. House Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition after baseball shootingHouse Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition after baseball shooting
  4. Maine woman charged with manslaughter, OUI after Route 1 crash that killed couple
  5. At least 7 fire departments battle blaze at Penobscot Indian Nation buildingAt least 7 fire departments battle blaze at Penobscot Indian Nation building

Top Stories

Similar Articles