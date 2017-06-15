Freecycle in Bar Harbor on Saturday!

Saturday, June 17, 2017 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Bar Harbor Congregational Church, Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
Freecycle Event Set For Bar Harbor
BAR HARBOR – The First Congregational Church of Bar Harbor is hosting a Freecycle event from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the parking lot on 29 Mount Desert Street, next to the church and Reel Pizza Cinema.
Freecycling is a free event where donors disperse unwanted items to people who would like those items.
“It’s like bartering without the concept of something for something else. Instead you just give something or receive something, no strings attached,” said Carrie Jones, president nominee for the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club.
The intent of freecycling is reduce the discarding of usable goods, cutting down on landfill needs, and the manufacturing of new goods. People donating their items can stay for the event or drop off goods for donation at 7:30 a.m. There are no appliances allowed. Furniture is accepted.
“Freecycling is pure joy: stuff you no longer need going to people who could use it. It’s pure gift – to donor and recipient. And it’s not about making money; it’s about making friends. It’s basically community in action,” said Rev. Rob Benson, pastor at the Blue Hill Congregational Church.
The event will be cancelled for rain.
For more information or to volunteer at the event, contact Carrie Jones at carriejonesbooks@gmail.com
