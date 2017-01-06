Free workshop offered to train aspiring stage producers

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington St., Eastport, Maine

EASTPORT, Maine — Stage East will offer a free workshop, “How to Be a Producer,” led by Anne Moody, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Eastport Arts Center.

Moody’s career in performing arts promotion began with professional positions where she was instrumental in developing and managing art and cultural opportunities in New York City. Her years of experience producing dance and theater productions commenced with the role of production assistant on Broadway in New York. Since then, she has produced numerous plays in Maine for Acadia Annex Theater Company, Magnificent Liars, and Stage East.

In addition, Moody has been Production Manager for the Bangor Ballet since 2011. In addition to having the organizational skills and creativity required to produce, she is also an accomplished ballet performer. Moody resides in Pembroke.

Attendees are asked to indicate that they plan to attend by emailing nancytintle@gmail.com.

Stage East is an Eastport-based community theater which celebrated its 25th year in 2015, and is a constituent member of the Eastport Arts Center, ‘Where Community and Creativity Meet.’ The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington St., Eastport, and is handicapped-accessible. For information, please visit www.eastportartscenter.org, call 853-4650, or email nancytintle@gmail.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →