Free winter ecology walk at Merryspring Nature Center

CAMDEN, Maine — Winter ecology walk, 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Merryspring Nature Center, end of Conway Road, off Route 1 in Camden. Free for all ages.

This guided nature walk is an introduction to winter ecology. Following the interpretive trail, Program Director Brett Willard will lead the group through the fields and woodlands of Merryspring, describing how to identify trees in winter, signs of changing seasons, evidence of animals, and some parts of Merryspring’s history.

This program is free to all. Depending on snowpack, snowshoes may be recommended, but not required. A small supply of snowshoes will be available. Guests should prepare to be outside in winter for over an hour.

Merryspring is your community nature center offering walking trails, cultivated gardens, wildlife, and ecology and horticulture educational programs all year round. The park is located at the end of Conway Road, just off of Route 1 in Camden behind Hannaford Shopping Plaza. For more information on this program or any others, please contact info@merryspring.org or call 207-236-2239.

