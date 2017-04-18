Free Wine Tasting Series Continues at Lois’ Natural Marketplace, Scarborough

By Patsy Wiggins
Posted April 18, 2017, at 9:36 p.m.

Sunday, April 30, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Lois' Natural Marketplace, 152 US Route 1, Scarborough, Maine

For more information: 2078850602; loisnatural.com

Please come and experience and learn about the beauty of CHINON WINES!

Free wine tasting at Lois’ Natural Marketplace, 152 US Route 1, Scarborough.

Sunday, April 30th, 2:00-4:00 p.m., 21 yrs+. Pascal and Beatrice Lambert, Blodynamic Wines, Chinon, France, will share the stories and exquisite wines. www.loisnatural.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

