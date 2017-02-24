Free webinar series highlights reduced tillage for organic farmers

ORONO, Maine — Registration is open for a three-part webinar series on reduced tillage practices for organic vegetable farmers beginning Thursday, March 9 , 3–5 p.m. Additional webinars are March 16 and 23 .

Topics include using permanent bed systems to manage weeds and increase productivity, integrating cover crops and controlling disease, and cultivation techniques in reduced tillage crops. The series is taught by staff and faculty from Cornell University, Michigan State University and University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

The webinars are free; Online registration is requested. For more information contact Mark Hutton, 207.933.2100; mark.hutton@maine.edu. The webinar series is made possible by a USDA OREI grant, 2014–2018.

