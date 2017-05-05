Free two weeks Summer Camp at University of Maine July 10-21

2016 Participants
Sheila Pendse | BDN
2016 Participants
By Sheila Pendse
Posted May 05, 2017, at 2:32 p.m.

Monday, July 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: University of Maine, 213 AMC Building, University of Maine, Orono, ME Maine

For more information: 2075812225; umaine.edu/msti

UMaine College of Engineering is offering educational opportunities for 20 middle school students to learn about engineering and transportation related careers. Students are exposed to university life, leadership and teambuilding activities, and a series of lectures, workshops, hands-on laboratories, and field trips. Participants explore all aspects of engineering. The day camp is from 9am to 4pm weekdays from July 10-21 in Foster Student Innovation Center. Lunch will be in the Maine dining hall and Swimming, basketball and other sport activities will be in the Student Recreation Center. Online application is at:

www.umaine.edu/msti

For more information:

Email: Sheila.pendse@maine.edu

Application Deadline: Rolling Application

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

