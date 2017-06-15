Free Summer Waterfront Concert: The Memphis Belles

Friday, July 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Union River Harbor Park, 333 Water St, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/waterfront-concert-the-memphis-belles/
The Grand is excited to announce the first act of the annual Free Summer Waterfront Concerts at the Union River Harbor Park on Fridays at 6 pm (rain or shine!) beginning Friday, July 7th and continuing through Friday, August 26th. The Waterfront Concerts are sponsored by the City of Ellsworth. Admission is free to all concerts. On July 7th “The Memphis Belles”- local singers Darlene Mogul, Pat Cummings, and Penny Weinstein, accompanied by talented Music Director and keyboardist/pianist extraordinaire Dana Ross, performing 1940’s and 50’s style popular music- play for free!
