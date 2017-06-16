Free Summer Waterfront Concert: Kirsten Thien

Kirsten Thien plays on July 21st at the Union River Harbor Park.
Kirsten Thien.
Kirsten Thien plays on July 21st at the Union River Harbor Park.
By Robin Jones
Posted June 16, 2017, at 11:16 a.m.

Friday, July 21, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/waterfront-concert-kristen-thien/

The Grand is excited to announce the next act of the annual Free Summer Waterfront Concerts at the Union River Harbor Park on Fridays at 6 pm (rain or shine!) beginning Friday, July 7th and continuing through Friday, August 25th. The Waterfront Concerts are sponsored by the City of Ellsworth. Admission is free to all concerts. On July 21st Kirsten Thien- a Boston area Blues and Roots Rock singer/songwriter/guitarist- play for free!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine jogger who killed rabid raccoon becomes overnight media sensationMaine jogger who killed rabid raccoon becomes overnight media sensation
  2. Zinke might recommend Katahdin monument be national parkZinke might recommend Katahdin monument be national park
  3. Maine family patriarch gets 20 years for running heroin ringMaine family patriarch gets 20 years for running heroin ring
  4. Wounded cadet calls shooting ‘freak accident’Wounded cadet calls shooting ‘freak accident’
  5. Stun gun lawsuit settled with Bangor police for $525,000

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs