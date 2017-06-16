Free Summer Waterfront Concert: Kirsten Thien

Friday, July 21, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/waterfront-concert-kristen-thien/
The Grand is excited to announce the next act of the annual Free Summer Waterfront Concerts at the Union River Harbor Park on Fridays at 6 pm (rain or shine!) beginning Friday, July 7th and continuing through Friday, August 25th. The Waterfront Concerts are sponsored by the City of Ellsworth. Admission is free to all concerts. On July 21st Kirsten Thien- a Boston area Blues and Roots Rock singer/songwriter/guitarist- play for free!
