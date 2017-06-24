Free Summer Activities

Thursday, July 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Friday, July 7, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Palermo Community Library, 2789 Route 3, Palermo, Maine
For more information: 207 993 6088; palermo.lib.me.us/
PALERMO LIBRARY SUMMER PROGRAMMING FREE
2017 Summer Reading: Build A Better World! Begins Thursday, July 6, 10 a.m. – Noon with registration for children ages 2-5 and students in grades K–6. T-shirts will be provided for stenciling, samples of activities, crafts, and books will be on display. The first fifteen children to register will receive a voucher to a Sea Dogs Game.
Game Night begins Friday, July 7, 2017 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Put away the electronics and join your neighbors on Friday evenings for Game Night. Games include Cribbage, Monopoly, Hand and Foot, Scrabble, many games available.
Glass Painting occurs on Thursday, July 20th, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Bring a glass object to paint; all materials are included.
The library is located at 2789 Route 3. For more information call 993-6088 or email palermo@palermo.lib.me.us or visit www.palermo.lib.me.us.
