Free Suicide Prevention in Guilford

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Guilford United Methodist Church, 3 School Street, Guilford, ME For more information: 207 343-1842; wboomsma.com/

Educator and Author Walter Boomsma will conduct a free two-hour suicide prevention workshop on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Guilford United Methodist Church in Guilford, Maine.

This session will bring attendees into compliance with the recent law (LD 609) that requires all Maine school employees to receive basic suicide prevention education. The program is designed to raise awareness about suicide risk factors and warning signs and to provide information on what practical steps to take if suicide is suspected. While focused on students and youth, the information and skills learned are appropriate for use with anyone who might be feeling suicidal, no matter what their age.

Walter Boomsma is Gatekeeper Trained and is a NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) Certified Mental Health First Aid Specialist. He is an experienced educator and substitute elementary school teacher. He is a volunteer “bookworm” with second and third graders and says he “learns a lot” from the stories they read to him and the conversations they have. His book, “Small People — Big Brains,” details some of his experiences and lessons the kids have taught him.

Additional information is available at http://wboomsma.com or by calling 207 343-1842.

