Free Suicide Awareness and Prevention Workshop

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Guilford United Methodist Church, 3 School Street, Guilford , ME For more information: 207 343-1842; wboomsma.com

Suicide Prevention Workshop on Thursday, October 27, 2016 from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Guilford United Methodist Church, 2 School Street. This free workshop will be presented by Walter Boomsma, NAMI Certified Mental Health First Aid Specialist. Program meets the requirements of LD 609 for public school employees. Stop by after school. Register online at wboomsma.com or by calling 343-1842.

