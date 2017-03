Sign up is open for our Stream Smart workshop that is being held Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 6:00PM, at the Eat Millinocket Town Hall. At the Stream Smart workshop you will learn about the importance of fish passage, wildlife habitat and public infrastructure. To register for this FREE workshop, please call the district office at 207-947-6622 Ext. 3

