Free Small Business Advising in Bucksport Bay Area

By Chris Long
Posted Jan. 09, 2017, at 10:58 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, March 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, April 7, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, May 5, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, June 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, July 7, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Bangor Savings Bank, 89 Main St., Bucksport, Maine

For more information: 207-664-2990; mainesbdc.org

Are you thinking about starting a business? Or do you already have own one? There is a free small business resource program in the Bucksport Bay area ready to help you with everything from starting, to maintaining and growing your small business. The business advising is confidential, offered at no charge and provided by Maine SBDC business advisor Betty Egner. By appointment.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Long commute taking toll, but this millworker’s ‘new normal’ continuesLong commute taking toll, but this millworker’s ‘new normal’ continues
  2. East Millinocket officials worried about demolition at former mill siteEast Millinocket officials worried about demolition at former mill site
  3. Snowmobiler dies after falling through thin ice in Oakland
  4. In effort to reduce contraband, more Maine jails turn to video visitationIn effort to reduce contraband, more Maine jails turn to video visitation
  5. Republican who ran for Maine House seat indicted on assault chargesRepublican who ran for Maine House seat indicted on assault charges

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs