Free Small Business Advising in Bucksport Bay Area

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, March 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, April 7, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, May 5, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, June 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, July 7, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Bangor Savings Bank, 89 Main St., Bucksport, Maine For more information: 207-664-2990; mainesbdc.org

Are you thinking about starting a business? Or do you already have own one? There is a free small business resource program in the Bucksport Bay area ready to help you with everything from starting, to maintaining and growing your small business. The business advising is confidential, offered at no charge and provided by Maine SBDC business advisor Betty Egner. By appointment.

