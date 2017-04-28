Free Shredding Event in South Portland Saturday May 20th

Saturday, May 20, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine – Maine’s Oldest Bank, Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI), will host a free shredding event at its branch in South Portland on Saturday, May 20th from 8:00 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to the public.
Community members and businesses are encouraged to join the fight against identity theft by bringing up to two boxes of documents (cancelled checks, old bills and invoices, medical records, etc.) for safe and confidential shredding. Shredding will be provided by Without A Trace.
Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the South Portland Food Cupboard. Bring a cash or food donation and receive a free gift (while supplies last).
What: Saco & Biddeford Savings’ Free Shredding Event
When: Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. to noon.
Where: Saco & Biddeford Savings, 601 Broadway, South Portland, Maine. Event is in the bank’s parking lot.
Who: Open to the public. All community members are invited to attend.
Highlights: Free, safe, and confidential shredding for up to two boxes of documents (per household). Canned goods or monetary donations will be accepted for the South Portland Food Cupboard.
About Saco and Biddeford Savings Institution
Founded in 1827, Saco & Biddeford Savings is Maine’s Oldest Bank with locations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook. A leader in community banking, SBSI has contributed more than $3.5 million to area organizations over the last 10 years and continues to support the needs of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.sbsavings.bank or on Twitter at @SBSavings. Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.
