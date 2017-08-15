Free Shredding Event in Old Orchard Beach Saturday, September 9th

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine – Maine’s Oldest Bank, Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI), will host a free shredding event at its branch in Old Orchard Beach on Saturday, September 9th from 8:00 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to the public.
Community members and businesses are encouraged to join the fight against identity theft by bringing up to two boxes of documents (cancelled checks, old bills and invoices, medical records, etc.) for safe and confidential shredding. Shredding will be provided by Without A Trace.
Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Salvation Army Food Pantry. Bring a cash or food donation and receive a free gift (while supplies last). Refreshments will be available.
About Saco and Biddeford Savings Institution
Founded in 1827, Saco & Biddeford Savings is Maine’s Oldest Bank with locations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Portland, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook. A leader in community banking, SBSI has contributed more than $3.5 million to area organizations over the last 10 years and continues to support the needs of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.sbsavings.bank or on Twitter at @SBSavings. Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.
