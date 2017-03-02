Free Shredding and Medication Disposal Event in Bangor

Friday, April 28, 2017 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Bangor Airport Mall , 1129 Union Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 1-866-554-5380; aarp.cvent.com/ShreddingBangor

Don’t let the next victim be you. Rifling through trash cans for personal information is a common tactic of identity thieves. Shredding sensitive and personal documents can minimize your risk.

AARP Fraud Watch Network is hosting a free shredding event from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bangor Airport Mall. Please join us! No registration is required. (This event is being held in collaboration with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office on the same day as their Drug Take-Back Day which will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Shredding is limited to boxes or bags of personal or household documents. Bring all sensitive paperwork that includes account numbers, birth dates, passwords, PINs, signatures and Social Security and/or driver’s license numbers. (Please note: No need to remove staples or paperclips, but the following will not be accepted at this event: electronics, plastic of any kind, binder clips or plastic binders.) Your documents will be shredded on-site, and you’ll have peace of mind knowing you’ve taken an important step in the fight against identity theft and fraud.

Questions: call Jane at 1-866-554-5380 or email me@aarp.org

