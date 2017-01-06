Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Mattanawcook Academy Library, 33 Reed Drive, Lincoln, Maine

LINCOLN, Maine — Heath Myers, overdose prevention coordinator at Bangor Public Health and Community Services, will lead a free session on helping loved ones cope with substance abuse, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Mattanawcook Academy Library, 33 Reed Drive. Designed for parents, teachers, coaches, clergy, concerned family and community members. Topics include recognizing drug overdose, preventing death, recovery strategies. Hosted by Save-A-Life Substance Abuse Task Force.

