Free session on helping loved ones cope with substance abuse

Posted Jan. 06, 2017, at 10:12 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Mattanawcook Academy Library, 33 Reed Drive, Lincoln, Maine

LINCOLN, Maine — Heath Myers, overdose prevention coordinator at Bangor Public Health and Community Services, will lead a free session on helping loved ones cope with substance abuse, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Mattanawcook Academy Library, 33 Reed Drive. Designed for parents, teachers, coaches, clergy, concerned family and community members. Topics include recognizing drug overdose, preventing death, recovery strategies. Hosted by Save-A-Life Substance Abuse Task Force.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. The Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homesThe Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homes
  2. ‘Zippah’ cheaters spark road rage at Route 1 detour in Bath‘Zippah’ cheaters spark road rage at Route 1 detour in Bath
  3. Police arrest man after finding him hiding in closet with riflePolice arrest man after finding him hiding in closet with rifle
  4. Canadian officials trying to determine what killed thousands of fish in Nova ScotiaCanadian officials trying to determine what killed thousands of fish in Nova Scotia
  5. Giacomo’s owner pledges to honor gift cardsGiacomo’s owner pledges to honor gift cards

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs