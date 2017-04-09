Free Seminar to Focus on Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Varicose Veins

More than half of people age 50 and older are affected by varicose veins. Fortunately, the treatments available for this condition are very effective. On April 25, EMMC is holding a free educational seminar for those interested in learning more about varicose veins at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor.

“Varicose veins can be very painful, and they can also be unsightly” says Mona Li, MD, a venous surgeon and phlebologist at EMMC Vascular Care of Maine. “It is important for anyone who has not had their varicose veins treated to act before the problem gets worse and leads to ulcers and other potentially serious complications. Treatment also has cosmetic benefits.”

The seminar will begin with appetizers at 5:30 pm and will be followed by a presentation at 5:45 pm. The evening will wrap up with a question/answer session.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required by visiting varicoseveins.emmc.org or by calling 973-6670.

