Free Rabies Clinic in Winterport on January 7

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Leroy H. Smith School, 319 South Main Street, Winterport, ME For more information: 207-852-5033

The Waldo County Humane Society will hold its final free rabies clinic of the season on Saturday, January 7, in the cafeteria of the Leroy H. Smith School, 319 South Main Street, Winterport, from 9 a.m. to 11:00 am. Dr. Rachel Emerson of Ridge Runner Veterinary Services will be administering shots. This will be the last free clinic until the fall. If your dog needs a rabies shot to get licensed, this is the time to get it done. Cats are welcome too.

Rabies shots are free to pet owners residing in Waldo County. Pets from other counties are welcome for a fee of $7. Donations will be gratefully accepted. Please bring all animals on leashes or in portable pet carriersIf your animal has had a previous rabies shot please bring proof of the shot by providing paperwork or a dog tag.

In addition to the rabies shot, coupon discounts toward the cost of having pets spayed or neutered will be available. For further information about the clinic call 852-5033. The Waldo County Humane Society is also on Facebook.

