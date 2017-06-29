Outdoors

FREE Public Lawn Concert @ Rockport Masonic Center

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Rockport Masonic Center, 361 Main St, Rockport, Maine

For more information: 207-691-2270

Miners Creek Band @ Rockport Masonic Center FREE Public Concert

The Miners Creek Bluegrass Band will play a lawn concert from 6 to 7pm on July 5th rain or shine. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and of course the kids and join the fun as the sounds of bluegrass fill the air around Simonton Corner.

Always free admission with pass the hat donations taken for the band. The Masons will be selling one hamburger and two hot dogs plates that includes a side, chips, drink and dessert. There will also be a 50-50 raffle drawn that evening.

The center is located at 361 Main Street, just up from the Simonton Corner 4-way stop signs. FMI please call Jeff @691-2270 or see the Face book page; Rockport Masonic Center

Pass the word along to friends and family, we appreciate the word of mouth help in advertising for these!

