Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Ellingwood Corner United Methodist Churc, 796 Lebanon Road, Winterport, Maine

WINTERPORT — Free potluck meal 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Ellingwood Corner United Methodist Church, 796 Lebanon Road, Route 69. The thrift store will be open the same hours. For information, call Elaine 478-1383 or Debbie at 745-3317.

