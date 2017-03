WINTERPORT — Ellingwood Corner United Methodist Church, 796 Lebanon Road, Route 69, will offer a free potluck lunch 11 a.m. until it is gone, Saturday, March 11. The Thrift Store will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be a bake sale. Free coffee and tea all day. Board games and puzzles.

