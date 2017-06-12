Free Parent Workshop: Preventing Anxiety and Depression – Skills We Can and Should Be Teaching Our Children

Monday, June 19, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Bangor High School Lecture Hall, 885 Broadway, Bangor, ME
For more information: 207-992-4173; bangorschools.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ParentWorkshopJune.pdf
Stop the worry cycle. Please join us on Monday, June 19, 2017 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm at the BHS Lecture Hall, Bangor High School, to learn strategies for breaking the worry cycle so we can raise courageous and independent children and improve the emotional functioning of our families. Lynn Lyons, LICSW, a Concord, NH psychotherapist specializing in the treatment of anxious children and their parents, will talk with parents about the positive role they can play in problem solving, tolerating discomfort, and emotional management. Students age 13 and over may attend this presentation if accompanied by a parent/guardian. Books will be available for purchase. This free workshop is sponsored by Bangor School Department’s Office of Pupil Services with support from the Southern Penobscot Regional Program for Children with Exceptionalities. Please call 992-4173 or email lpoirier@bangorschools.net to reserve a seat.
