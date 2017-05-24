Outdoors

Free Paddling Technique Demonstrations with L.L.Bean’s Outdoor Discovery School

By Bill Yeo
Posted May 24, 2017, at 2:14 p.m.

Friday, June 9, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: L.L.Bean Freeport campus, 95 Main Street, Freeport, Maine

For more information: 1-877-755-2326; llbean.com/paddlesports

Check out our demo pool behind our Bike, Boat and Ski Store to watch free clinics and demonstrations by our expert instructors from L.L.Bean’s Outdoor Discovery School.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon Paddleboard Testing

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. –Pedal Power Kayak Demo

3:00 p.m. – Greenland Kayaking Techniques

4:00 p.m.– SUP Yoga Demo with Danny Mongo

5:00 p.m.– Fishing Kayak Demo with Tim Moore

7:00 p.m. – Guest Speaker: The Last of the Wild Rivers with Wallace Schaber.

Saturday and Sunday: 9:00 a.m.– Basic Kayaking Strokes

9:45 a.m. – Coast Guard “If Found Card” (Saturday Only)

10:00 a.m. – Proper Paddling Technique for Fitness with Cassi Rynkowski, 10:45 a.m. – Coast Guard “Responsible Waterway Usage” (Saturday Only), 11:00 a.m. – Kayak Rolling Demo

11:45 a.m.– MVLMP – How to Identify Invasive Plants “Friend or Foe”, 12:00 noon – Skills and Drills: Including Footwork, Bodywork and Paddlework with Steve Scherrer

1:00 p.m. – SUP Yoga Demo with Danny Mongo

1:45 p.m. – MVLMP – How to Identify Invasive Plants “Friend or Foe”

2:00 p.m. – Kayak Fishing with Tim Moore

3:00 p.m. – Kayak and SUP Rescue Demonstration

4:00 p.m. – Kayak Rolling Demo

5:00 p.m. – Pedal Power with Chuck Joy.

Saturday Night Only: 6:00 p.m. – SUP Yoga Demo with Danny Mongo

7:00 p.m. – Guest Speaker: The Greatest River Trip in the World! Paddling the Nahanni with Ben Pearson.

