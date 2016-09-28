Free music classes offered at Rockland church

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, April 7, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, May 5, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 2, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 11 White St., Rockland, Maine For more information: 207-594-8191

ROCKLAND, Maine — First Friday free music classes will be offered by organist and choir director Barbara Jean O’Brien 6:30-8 p.m. first Friday of each month, October-June, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 11 White St.

Open to all in the community who wish to learn the basics of singing and reading music. No performance, no pressure.

For information, call Kate Jones, parish administrator, 594-8191, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

