Free music classes offered at Rockland church

Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 11:48 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, March 3, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, April 7, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, May 5, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, June 2, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 11 White St., Rockland, Maine

For more information: 207-594-8191

ROCKLAND, Maine — First Friday free music classes will be offered by organist and choir director Barbara Jean O’Brien 6:30-8 p.m. first Friday of each month, October-June, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 11 White St.

Story continues below advertisement.

Open to all in the community who wish to learn the basics of singing and reading music. No performance, no pressure.

For information, call Kate Jones, parish administrator, 594-8191, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article
Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Stephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during last night’s debateStephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during last night’s debate
  2. Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.
  3. Caribou man injured after truck spills potatoesCaribou man injured after truck spills potatoes
  4. Two arrested in suspected meth lab in Washburn, No. 102 statewide
  5. Augusta father charged in connection with near drowning of toddler

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living