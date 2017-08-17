Community

Free Movie: ‘Peyton Place’

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Aug. 17, 2017, at 3:56 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/peyton-place-restored-edition-screening/

Shot on location in Camden and other sites in Midcoast Maine in 1957, and now brought back to vibrant life in a spectacular restoration for its 60th anniversary! ‘Peyton Place’ was nominated for 9 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Cinematography, plus 5 Best Acting or Supporting Acting nominations. [157 min., not rated] Free!

