FREE Mother’s Day Tour on the River Tripper

By Olga Oros
Posted March 20, 2017, at 1:11 p.m.

Sunday, May 14, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Damariscotta River Cruises, The River Tripper, 47 Main ST, Damariscotta, ME

For more information: 207-315-5544; damariscottarivercruises.com/free-mothers-day-tour/

Traditionally, The River Tripper’s first cruise in the spring is a Free Mother’s Day Tour for all the wonderful mothers (with a paying guest) on May 14th, 2pm – 4pm.

An unforgettable ride along seven oysters farms that are just re-opening for the season, hot cider and blankets are provided. The view of charismatic harbor seals, ospreys fixing up their nests to lay the next generation of chicks. Bald eagles, herons, eiders, loons and a wide variety of ducks are in full swing. The Boat Bar will be open if you want to spice up your cider or taste Olga’s bellini and Damariscotta River oysters on the half shell. These are always a Mom and crowd pleasers.

Rain date: May 21st, 2pm – 4pm.

