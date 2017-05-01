Free Mother’s Day Ride on The River Tripper

Sunday, May 14, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Damariscotta River Cruises, The River Tripper, 47 Main ST, Damariscotta, Maine
For more information: 207-315-5544; DamariscottaRiverCruises.com
Damariscotta, Maine—-Are you ready for a free boat ride on the Damariscotta River? We are!
Traditionally, The River Tripper’s first cruise in the spring is a Free Mother’s Day Tour for all the wonderful mothers (with a paying guest) on May 14th at 11am and 2pm. The crew will provide blankets and an unforgettable ride along seven oysters farms that are just re-opening for the season; the view of charismatic harbor seals, ospreys fixing up their nests to lay the next generation of chicks and bald eagles, herons, eiders, loons and a wide variety of ducks are in full swing to recover from the long winter … and so are the human residents and their cottages on the shorelines.
The 2pm is about to be sold out but there are still some tickets available for the 11am tour, if you hurry up.
May is a very busy month on the River and Damariscotta River Cruises plans on sharing all the activities. Seals give birth to their pups just as the springtime migration of alewives introduces an abundance of food to the tidal river. The River Tripper will have special Alewife Run Tours during Memorial Day weekend, when the Alewife Festival takes place, to support the Fish ladder Restoration Project in Damariscotta Mills.
This summer they will continue The First Wednesday of the Month Senior Citizen Days, the popular Locals’ Days, Bird Watching Tours with the DRA. In addition to the Oysters, Wine and sake Tastings, they are introducing Beer and Oyster Pairing Tours with Oxbow Brewing Co., Boothbay Craft Brewery and Allagash Brewing Co., just to mention a few. The summer is full of surprises!
Please check the Daily Calendar on the website for more special events: DamariscottaRiverCruises.com, sign up for the Newsletter online or call 207-315-5544 with any questions and suggestions.
