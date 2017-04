Results Physical Therapy offers free monthly seminars at its Brewer and Dexter clinics.

Stretching Basics is offered at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, in Dexter, 335 Corinna Road; and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, in Brewer, 797 Wilson St.

Stress Awareness and Prevention is offered 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, in Brewer; and Tuesday, June 27, in Dexter.

Brewer, 992-4042; Dexter, 924-0077. www.resultsphysicaltherapy.org .

