Free Money Management Class Starts October 5

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Location: URock, 91 Camden St., 4th floor, Rockland, Maine For more information: 800-442-2092; newventuresmaine.org

ROCKLAND — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 5, New Ventures Maine will offer My Money

Works, a free four-week class to help gain the skills and confidence to stretch your

money, pay your bills, reduce your debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and

set personal financial goals.

The class will be held on Wednesdays from 5:00-7:45 PM, meeting for four sessions

from October 5 through 26. Classes take place at URock, 91 Camden St., 4th floor, in

Rockland.

Pre-registration is required, and there is no fee for the training. For more information or

to register, contact Melinda Wildes at New Ventures Maine at 593-7942, email

melinda.wildes@maine.edu, or register online at newventuresmaine.org.

My Money Works is open to individuals and couples of all ages and incomes. Anyone

who is interested in gaining greater control over their money is welcome.

Melinda Wildes, trainer for the class, says, “This course helps you take control over your

money, instead of your money controlling you. Whether you are trying to make ends

meet today or planning for your long-term goals, you will leave this class with a plan to

achieve greater financial stability.”

Successful completion of the My Money Works class also meets one of the

requirements for the Rainy Day Savings program, a matched-savings program that

enables eligible individuals and families to double their savings with a matching grant of

up to $300 for emergency expenses, as well as requirements for the Family

Development Account program, a 4:1 matched-savings program to save for business

development, your college education, or first-time home ownership. TANF participants

may also choose to save for vehicle purchase or repair, emergency savings, or home

repair.

Formerly known as Maine Centers for Women, Work, and Community, New Ventures

Maine helps Maine people find success in their jobs, businesses and communities

through tuition-free classes and workshops, on-site and online, and one-on-one

coaching in four program areas: Build a Career, Start a Business, Manage your Money,

Become a Leader. New Ventures Maine is administered by the University of Maine at

Augusta and operates out of 10 offices statewide. For more information and to find

classes around the state, see newventuresmaine.org or call 1-800-442-2092.

