Free Money Management Class Starts October 5

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Location: URock, 91 Camden St., 4th floor, Rockland, Maine
For more information: 800-442-2092; newventuresmaine.org
ROCKLAND — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 5, New Ventures Maine will offer My Money
Works, a free four-week class to help gain the skills and confidence to stretch your
money, pay your bills, reduce your debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and
set personal financial goals.
The class will be held on Wednesdays from 5:00-7:45 PM, meeting for four sessions
from October 5 through 26. Classes take place at URock, 91 Camden St., 4th floor, in
Rockland.
Pre-registration is required, and there is no fee for the training. For more information or
to register, contact Melinda Wildes at New Ventures Maine at 593-7942, email
melinda.wildes@maine.edu, or register online at newventuresmaine.org.
My Money Works is open to individuals and couples of all ages and incomes. Anyone
who is interested in gaining greater control over their money is welcome.
Melinda Wildes, trainer for the class, says, “This course helps you take control over your
money, instead of your money controlling you. Whether you are trying to make ends
meet today or planning for your long-term goals, you will leave this class with a plan to
achieve greater financial stability.”
Successful completion of the My Money Works class also meets one of the
requirements for the Rainy Day Savings program, a matched-savings program that
enables eligible individuals and families to double their savings with a matching grant of
up to $300 for emergency expenses, as well as requirements for the Family
Development Account program, a 4:1 matched-savings program to save for business
development, your college education, or first-time home ownership. TANF participants
may also choose to save for vehicle purchase or repair, emergency savings, or home
repair.
Formerly known as Maine Centers for Women, Work, and Community, New Ventures
Maine helps Maine people find success in their jobs, businesses and communities
through tuition-free classes and workshops, on-site and online, and one-on-one
coaching in four program areas: Build a Career, Start a Business, Manage your Money,
Become a Leader. New Ventures Maine is administered by the University of Maine at
Augusta and operates out of 10 offices statewide. For more information and to find
classes around the state, see newventuresmaine.org or call 1-800-442-2092.
