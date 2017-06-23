Community

Free Monday Night Movie

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted June 23, 2017, at 2:04 p.m.

Monday, July 3, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library Amphitheatre, Atlantic Avenue, behind Library building, Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/monday-night-movie-who-framed-roger-rabbit/

The Library kicks off its summer tradition of Monday Night Movies in the Amphitheatre with a free showing of ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ (1988, rated PG)! Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks. (In the event of rain, please check the library website for updated information.)

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Lincoln man dies while working with explosives in his basement
  2. Lincoln man, 67, dies making explosives to ‘blow up tree stumps’
  3. To break budget stalemate, holdout House GOP offers $125 million in education fundingTo break budget stalemate, holdout House GOP offers $125 million in education funding
  4. Search underway after vehicle was found abandoned on Penobscot Narrows BridgeSearch underway after vehicle was found abandoned on Penobscot Narrows Bridge
  5. Susan Collins may decide fate of GOP’s health care billSusan Collins may decide fate of GOP’s health care bill

Top Stories

Similar Articles