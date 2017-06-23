Free Monday Night Movie

Monday, July 3, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library Amphitheatre, Atlantic Avenue, behind Library building, Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/monday-night-movie-who-framed-roger-rabbit/
The Library kicks off its summer tradition of Monday Night Movies in the Amphitheatre with a free showing of ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ (1988, rated PG)! Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks. (In the event of rain, please check the library website for updated information.)
