Community

Free Monday Night Movie: ‘The Big Sleep’

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Aug. 18, 2017, at 5:08 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library Amphitheatre, Atlantic Avenue, behind Library building, Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/the-big-sleep-august-1/

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall star in the classic romantic mystery. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks! In the event of rain, check the library website or Facebook for updates. Sponsored in part by Camden Area Business Group. Movies & Music Series sponsored by Camden National Bank, with additional support from Mid-Coast Limo. (Make-up date for rained out July showing.)

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Lawsuit claims Poland Spring a ‘colossal fraud,’ selling groundwaterLawsuit claims Poland Spring a ‘colossal fraud,’ selling groundwater
  2. Roadblocks, weapons bans as Boston braces for ‘Free Speech’ rallyRoadblocks, weapons bans as Boston braces for ‘Free Speech’ rally
  3. Llama jumps fence to chase bear away from farm ducks, then goes to local golf courseLlama jumps fence to chase bear away from farm ducks, then goes to local golf course
  4. This Maine town will sell you a home near the beach, if you’re willing to demolish itThis Maine town will sell you a home near the beach, if you’re willing to demolish it
  5. Maine high schools retain Indian mascots despite controversyMaine high schools retain Indian mascots despite controversy

Top Stories

Similar Articles