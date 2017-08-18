Free Monday Night Movie: ‘The Big Sleep’

Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library Amphitheatre, Atlantic Avenue, behind Library building, Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/the-big-sleep-august-1/
Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall star in the classic romantic mystery. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks! In the event of rain, check the library website or Facebook for updates. Sponsored in part by Camden Area Business Group. Movies & Music Series sponsored by Camden National Bank, with additional support from Mid-Coast Limo. (Make-up date for rained out July showing.)
