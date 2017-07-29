Free Monday Night Movie

Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library Amphitheatre, Atlantic Avenue, behind Library building, Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/monday-night-movie-an-american-tail/
‘An American Tale’ (1986, 1 hr. 20 min, rated G). Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks. In the event of rain, please check the library website or Facebook for updates. Camden National Bank sponsors the Summer Movies and Music Series, with additional support from Mid-Coast Limo and the Camden Area Business Group.
