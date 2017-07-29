Community

Free Monday Night Movie

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted July 29, 2017, at 11:26 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library Amphitheatre, Atlantic Avenue, behind Library building, Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/monday-night-movie-an-american-tail/

‘An American Tale’ (1986, 1 hr. 20 min, rated G). Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks. In the event of rain, please check the library website or Facebook for updates. Camden National Bank sponsors the Summer Movies and Music Series, with additional support from Mid-Coast Limo and the Camden Area Business Group.

